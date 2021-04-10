James R. Gillmore

Jan. 21, 1969 - Apr. 4, 2021

DUCK LAKE - James R. Gillmore, 52, of Duck Lake, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was born January 21, 1969, in Cato, son of the late Robert J. Gillmore, and the late Nancy (Roberts) Gillmore.

He greatly enjoyed camping, the family cottage on Duck Lake, his friends and family, cooking, collecting NASCAR memorabilia, and volunteering at the Cato American Legion.

He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Nancy Gillmore; sister, Pamela Gillmore; and sister-in-law, Karen Gillmore.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Gillmore; daughters Kaylee Palmer and Brooke Palmer; son John Palmer; brothers David Gillmore and Michael (Patricia) Gillmore; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and aunts.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 14, from 3:00-5:00 PM, at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, with a service to follow at 5:00 PM.

A gathering will be held at the Cato American Legion following the service. If anyone wishes to make contributions in James' name, they may do so to the Cato American Legion, Labuff Cole Legion Post 911, 2598 Legion Street, Cato, NY 13033. Face masks and social distancing will be required.