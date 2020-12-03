James R. Joseph

After graduating Tottenville High School (1961) he graduated from Staten Island Community College with an Associate's Degree in Applied Science (1963) and then continued his education at New York University in Manhattan and received his Bachelor's of Science in Industrial Education (1966).

He taught metal shop on Staten Island, electricity in Harlem and auto shop for 34 years in Old Bridge Township New Jersey High Schools. He enjoyed camping and hiking with his family and with his wife upon retirement. They traveled all over the US and Canada. He was a member of the Camillus Gun Club in NY and the Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club in NJ. He was a life member of the NRA and enjoyed target shooting and teaching gun safety. He also enjoyed fixing cars, trucks, tractors and whatever else he could find broken for friends and family. He loved being a Grandpa to his 10 grandchildren.