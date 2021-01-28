 Skip to main content
James R. Lundy, 74, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was the son of the late Frederick and Helen Fox Lundy.

James was veteran having had served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He will be greatly missed by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Lundy, of Auburn; stepdaughters: April Bass and June Wallace; three step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews

There will be no services held at James' request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

