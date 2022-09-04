James R. Sarnicola

Oct. 16, 1963 - Aug. 24, 2022

SYRACUSE - James R. Sarnicola, 58, passed away Wednesday August 24, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital.

He was born in Auburn, on October 16, 1963 the son Patsy Sarnicola and Mary Lou Kinkaid.

Jamie was a graduate of Auburn High School, and attended SUNY Albany.

A devout Catholic, and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Syracuse. And was a devoted son and brother.

Surviving are two sisters, Sharon Monaghan, Boca Raton, FL, and Patricia Sarnicola, Ithaca; a niece, Maggie (Matthew) Drisoll-Gabak, Boston, MA; and nephew, Jacob Driscoll, Auburn; and stepmother, Lorraine Sarnicola, Auburn. He was predeceased by his parents a brother Nicolas Sarnicola, and sister Karen Sarnicola.

Memorial services will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 am with the Reverend James Enright officiating.