James R. Talbot

Oct. 10, 1935 - Jan. 18, 2021

AUBURN — James R. Talbot, 85, of Auburn passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at The Commons of St. Anthony. Jim was born in Auburn on Oct. 10, 1935 to the late James and Betty Jean Talbot.

He was a graduate of Central High School. Jim was a proud US Marine and served a majority of his time in Japan.

Jim married Patricia Anderson on April 4, 1959. Jim worked as a salesman for many years and he especially loved his time at Community Computer and his retirement job at St. Joseph's Cemetery. He was an avid athlete, boxing in the Marine Corps, water-skiing at his camp on Owasco Lake, and playing baseball. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play sports and traveling to their tournaments.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Talbot; daughter, Vicki Ferrell (Brian); sons: Mark (Lisa), Michael (Sue); eight grandchildren: Jack, Kerry and Declan Ferrell, Mary, Grace and Cate Talbot, James and Kevin Talbot; sisters: Peggy (James) Farrington, Bernie (Dick) Cornell; sister-in-law, Noreen Anderson; brother-in-law, Paul (Sherry) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.