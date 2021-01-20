James R. Talbot
Oct. 10, 1935 - Jan. 18, 2021
AUBURN — James R. Talbot, 85, of Auburn passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at The Commons of St. Anthony. Jim was born in Auburn on Oct. 10, 1935 to the late James and Betty Jean Talbot.
He was a graduate of Central High School. Jim was a proud US Marine and served a majority of his time in Japan.
Jim married Patricia Anderson on April 4, 1959. Jim worked as a salesman for many years and he especially loved his time at Community Computer and his retirement job at St. Joseph's Cemetery. He was an avid athlete, boxing in the Marine Corps, water-skiing at his camp on Owasco Lake, and playing baseball. He loved watching his sons and grandchildren play sports and traveling to their tournaments.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Talbot; daughter, Vicki Ferrell (Brian); sons: Mark (Lisa), Michael (Sue); eight grandchildren: Jack, Kerry and Declan Ferrell, Mary, Grace and Cate Talbot, James and Kevin Talbot; sisters: Peggy (James) Farrington, Bernie (Dick) Cornell; sister-in-law, Noreen Anderson; brother-in-law, Paul (Sherry) Anderson; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by beloved parents-in-law, Mary and Earl Anderson, sister, Lucy Kempf, brothers-in-law, Richard Kempf, James Sullivan, and James, Anthony (Sonny), Richard, and Joseph Anderson, and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Debbie Anderson.
The family will have a private burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. There will be a Mass and Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather. Pettigrass Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the caring staff of The Commons and especially the 2nd Floor for taking such wonderful care of our husband, father and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Jim's memory to the Auburn YMCA, 27 William St., Auburn, NY 13021 or the Alzheimer's Association of Central New York alz.org/centralnewyork/donate/tribute_gifts.