James Robert Couch, Jr.

Feb. 13, 1951 - March 25, 2022

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — James Robert Couch, Jr. was taken to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ, peacefully in his sleep on March 25, 2022, at the age of 71. Born in Syracuse, NY on Feb. 13, 1951 to James R. Couch, Sr. and Joan (Quimby) Couch, Jim grew up in Elbridge, NY and attended Jordan-Elbridge High School and Auburn Community College.

After moving around for a few years as a young adult, Jim settled in Skaneateles, NY in 1983, where he made his life and lived continuously until recently moving to Chevy Chase, Md., in November 2021.

Jim – himself a member of the tennis and briefly the cross-country teams in high school – was impressed with himself when he landed a date with a cheerleader in her senior year at Skaneateles High School, Patricia Krause, two years after his own graduation. The two eventually fell in love and married on a snowy Groundhog Day in 1974, and their marriage lasted 48 years, until Jim's passing.

They had two daughters, Kathryne and Stephanie, whom Jim worked hard to raise and support throughout their childhood and adolescent years, and could not have been prouder of when they grew up and started careers and lives of their own. Jim, a hard and - when necessary - resilient worker throughout his life, retired in 2011 after a long and successful career as a sales representative and owner of C2 Electronics.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Patricia A. Couch, of Chevy Chase, MD; his adoring daughters: Kathryne C. (Nathan) Dickerson, of Washington, DC, and Stephanie M. (Matthew) Campbell, of Auburn, NY; three precious grandsons: Nolan, Patrick, and Daniel Dickerson, of Washington, DC; his sister, Patricia (David) Maitland, of Cato, NY; aunts Sharon Quimby (Dennis SanEmeterio) and Margaret (John) McMurtry, both of Jordan, NY, Sandra Couch, of Pennellville, NY, and Marian (Nolan) Cooper, of South Bend, IN; and a number of nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents, James R. Couch, Sr. (2004) and Joan Couch (2017); his sister, Bonnie Couch Richardson (2009); and his brother-in-law, Steven M. Krause (2010).

As a youth, Jim was recognized for saving a grandfather and his four-year-old grandson from the icy waters under Quimby's Bridge in Jordan, NY. In his teenage years, Jim enjoyed working alongside his father, a skilled mason whom he admired immensely. They also spent time together hunting and fishing, with Jim's younger daughter eagerly tagging along and joining them in the latter activity for a number of years as a youth. Jim took flying lessons, was master of the barbecue grill, snow skied in his younger years, golfed for several years, and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Auburn, NY for a period of time. Unfortunately, Jim suffered from vascular disease that limited his mobility and restricted his activities in his later years.

Jim is remembered fondly by his family as a wonderful and deeply caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, son-in-law, and brother-in-law. He was a quiet man, who preferred to listen rather than talk. He took great pride in providing for his family, and instilled strong values and steadfast work ethics in his daughters.

Jim had a consummate love of nature and animals; he could often be found staring out the family's dining room window and frequently called his daughters to join him in watching a bunny, squirrel, or chipmunk frolicking in the backyard or a bird splashing in the birdbath when they were growing up. In his final years, his cat, Pidgeon, was his constant companion, who never failed to bring a smile to his face. Jim's loss is deeply felt and he is dearly missed by all who loved him.

Jim was a communicant of the First Baptist Church of Jordan, NY. Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Jim's honor may be made to the Salvation Army, of which he was a longtime supporter.