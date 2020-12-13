James Robert Pacholyk

Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife Joan (Young) Pacholyk and their six children. He traveled around the United States and Canada on over 18 big game hunts. He was a dairy farmer for more than 50 years and sold Clay Equipment to other farmers. He also enjoyed beekeeping and tying fishing flies. He went on to have a career in real estate and also worked for the Cayuga County Health Department performing water dye tests. Jim and Joan were avid square dancers, performing with the Cayuga Cut-Ups. They also enjoyed parties and barbecues at "The Pond" on their farm.