James Stanton

Oct. 26, 1936 - Aug. 28, 2021

SCIPIO — James Stanton, 84, the husband of Phyllis (Maxwell) Stanton, of Scipio, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony. A native of Deposit, NY, Jim was born Oct. 26, 1936 and proudly served with the United States Army from 1954 to 1957.

Jim worked as a truck driver for many years, and was a volunteer with the Warwarsing Fire Department, having worked diligently with the Toys for Tots Program.

In addition to his wife Phyllis; he is survived by two sons: Dan Stanton (Roberta), of Auburn and Michael Stanton (Christine), of Scipio; one daughter Penny Stanton, of Auburn; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.