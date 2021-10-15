James Steven Parkinson

Oct. 28, 1954 - Oct. 8, 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — James Steven Parkinson, 66, of Newport News, VA, formerly of Union Springs, NY, went to be with his loving Lord on Oct. 8, 2021.

He was a graduate of Southern Cayuga High School. James was a hardworking and skilled carpenter who worked for WM Jordan for 15 years. He never turned down a project and mastered many kinds of construction, including welding, finishing, and flooring. He was the ultimate closer that could perfect any job. He was routinely picked by his job to perfect the high end and high-pressure jobs.

James never met anyone that he did not love. He could talk to anyone no matter the time nor place. He always made time for you and sought to get to know you. James was also a devoted Christian and member of Living Faith Christian Center. He took many mission trips worldwide spreading the Word. He visited places such as Mexico, Belize, and Honduras, and even opened his home to those in need back in Newport News. He loved the church under Pastor Jose in Honduras and routinely went to visit and help build the structures they needed to hold services. He not only gave his time but also his talent and treasure. He was inspired by the Hispanic people and felt a calling to reach out and love them.

James will be missed dearly by his wife, Yvonne; sister, Kathy Rosener; his Church Family and all those who spent time with him on the many projects he worked on. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Katherine.

A memorial service will be held at Living Faith Christian Center, 14901 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23608 on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at noon. Please send any additional cards, letters or flowers to the church prior to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Arrangements are in the care of Altmeyer Funeral Home – Denbigh Chapel in Newport News, VA. Burial arrangements are being handled by Langham Funeral Home LLC in Auburn, NY.