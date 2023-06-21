James T. 'Jimmy' Newert

OWASCO — James T. "Jimmy" Newert, 54, of Adams Avenue, Owasco passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Rochester General Hospital. Born in Auburn, Jimmy was the son of the late F. James and Margaret (Barron) Newert, and was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1987.

Jimmy took pride in everything he did, including his time working for the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department, and later, when his health no longer allowed him to do that, he worked other various jobs. In the later years of his life while he was unable to work, his greatest pride was in being there for his family and friends anytime they asked for anything.

To know Jimmy was to love him. He was always ready with a joke, or sarcastic remark. He will be remembered as someone that was always there to lend a helping hand, with a smile on his face. While he faced many health obstacles in his too-short life, he did so with grace and humor. He spent his spare time watching Cops, while racking up Amazon packages. His greatest joy in life was to spend time with his wife and three kids and their dogs, Rudy, Ollie, and JoJo.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Janeen (Colvin) Newert, of Owasco; three children: Jacob, Hannah and Alex; two brothers: David Newert (Lynn), of Auburn and Dennis Newert (Sharon), of FL; three sisters: Christine Newert, of Auburn, Katie Netti (Jim), of Auburn and Maria Newert, of Auburn; as well as the Colvin siblings; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial Mass to be offered Saturday, June 24, 2023 at noon in St. Alphonsus Church. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, June 23, 2023 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.