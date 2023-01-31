James T. Piscitelli

Feb. 16, 1978 - Jan. 22, 2023

SCIPIO CENTER — James T. Piscitelli, "Jimmy," 44, of Scipio Center, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 22, 2023, in Cortland, NY. Jimmy attended Southern Cayuga Central School.

He was known for having a tremendous fun-loving personality that was adored by all who knew him. After school Jimmy worked on several local farms where he became a very proficient mechanic and welder. He had lots of admiration for all those who worked in agriculture, always taking videos of others doing field work.

Jimmy had an avid love for the outdoors, especially deer hunting. He always had a knack for finding a big buck, no matter where he was hunting.

Jimmy is survived by his parents, Jim and Donna Piscitelli, of Scipio Center, NY; siblings: John (Kristin) Piscitelli, of Scipio Center, NY, Liz (Pat) Tyrrell, of Genoa, NY, and Jennifer (Michael) Heary, of Ledyard, NY; nieces and nephews: Aidan Piscitelli, of Scipio Center, NY, Peyton, Patrick, and Julia Tyrrell, of Genoa, NY, Jacob and Olivia Heary, of Ledyard, NY.

Private family services will be held in Narrowsburg, NY.

To all those whose lives were touched by his presence, thank you for your well wishes and loving support.