Jane A. Sinclair

April 13, 1927 - Sept. 25, 2021

AUBURN — Jane A. Sinclair passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. Jane was born in Auburn on April 13, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Mabel Alger.

Jane lived and worked most of her life in Auburn. She worked for Auburn Savings Bank which later became Syracuse Savings Bank and retired as the Branch Manager of the iconic A-Frame Bank once located on Grant Avenue. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband David Sinclair.

Jane was a crafty person. She spent time sewing, knitting and creating beautiful items for family, friends and her Church sales. Jane enjoyed hosting and attending family functions and being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all!

Jane is survived by two daughters: Diane Cadwallader (Michael) and Deborah Reed (Mark); and daughter-in-law, Eleanore (Boo) Sinclair; six grandchildren: Emily (Michael), Shawn (Erin), Erin (Andrew), Lauren, Beck and David; and six great-grandchildren: Lily, Kylie, Cara, Tyler, Aiden and Evan.