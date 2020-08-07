× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jane D. Traver

Jan. 15, 1926 — Aug. 5, 2020

FORMERLY OF GENOA — Jane D. Traver, 94, formerly of Genoa, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.

Jane was born Jan. 15, 1926 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Cornelius and Mary Helen (Coughlin) Delaney, and was a lifelong area resident. Jane was an assembler with Smith Corona for many years and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, David F. Traver (Camille), of Dryden; daughters, Sharon Botsford (Glenn), of Scipio Center and Mary Jane Dutter (Robert), of Lewiston, NY; six grandchildren: Jennifer Traver, Jason Botsford, Erin Traver Kelley, Alicia Botsford Hargrave, Steven Dutter, and Rebecca Dutter; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in 2007 by her husband of 54 years, Theron W. Traver; by a son, Frederick Mark Traver, in 1986; a brother, Richard Delaney and sister, Mary Colgan.