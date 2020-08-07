Jane D. Traver
Jan. 15, 1926 — Aug. 5, 2020
FORMERLY OF GENOA — Jane D. Traver, 94, formerly of Genoa, passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.
Jane was born Jan. 15, 1926 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Cornelius and Mary Helen (Coughlin) Delaney, and was a lifelong area resident. Jane was an assembler with Smith Corona for many years and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
She is survived by a son, David F. Traver (Camille), of Dryden; daughters, Sharon Botsford (Glenn), of Scipio Center and Mary Jane Dutter (Robert), of Lewiston, NY; six grandchildren: Jennifer Traver, Jason Botsford, Erin Traver Kelley, Alicia Botsford Hargrave, Steven Dutter, and Rebecca Dutter; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in 2007 by her husband of 54 years, Theron W. Traver; by a son, Frederick Mark Traver, in 1986; a brother, Richard Delaney and sister, Mary Colgan.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in King Ferry. Interment will follow in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa (face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will apply at the funeral home and at the church).
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Genoa Fire Department or to the Good Shepherd Catholic Community Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 296, Aurora, NY 13021.
