Jane Ehresman Stott

June 8, 1927 - July 2, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Jane Ehresman Stott of Mechanic Street, Weedsport passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn on June 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William Ehresman and Marie Shea Taylor. In her younger years, she was employed by General Electric of Syracuse and Auburn. Jane enjoyed golfing, bowling and was an active member of the Auburn 600 Club. She liked working on crafts, playing cards, snowmobiling and camping with her family. Most of all, she loved attending and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She was involved in and served the Altar and Rosary Society of Saint Joseph's Church, Weedsport. She volunteered her time at Mercy Rehabilitation Center in Auburn and also with the Weedsport Sennett Food Pantry for many years.

She is survived by her children: daughter Debbie Clements (Brad) of Weedsport; son, Billy Stott (Tammy) of Weedsport and daughter, Cheryl Hoffman (Jim) of Sennett; grandchildren: Dana Bergholtz (Esmerelda), Holly Bergholtz, Chad Stott, Jordan Stott (Nicole), Christopher Hoffman and Jessica Hoffman; great-grandchildren: Loren Bergholtz, Carson Bergholtz, Ariel Bergholtz and Paisley Jane Stott.