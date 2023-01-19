Jane Elizabeth Stebbins

June 29, 1936 - Jan. 16, 2023

AUBURN — Jane Elizabeth Stebbins passed away peacefully at The Commons on St. Anthony Street on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Born in Auburn, NY on June 29, 1936, Jane was a graduate of Moravia High School and Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.

While on staff at Auburn Memorial, she was instrumental in setting up the first intensive care unit and served as the first Head Nurse.

After retiring from nursing, Jane loved being a stay-at-home mom, gardening and bird watching. There was nothing she enjoyed more than summers spent on Skaneateles Lake with her sons and extended family. Jane had wonderful care at The Commons. It became her home, and the staff members became her friends.

Jane is survived by her son, Mark; her beloved daughter-in-law, Bobbi; and grandsons: Ryan and Thomas; sisters: Kathleen (William) Walker, and Jan (Rocco) LoPiccolo.

Jane was predeceased by her husband, Robert, son, David, brothers: Gerald and John, and sisters: Bonnie, Carol, and Lynne.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Private burial will be in Soule Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SAVES Ambulance (Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services) at 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.