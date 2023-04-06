Jane (Ruva) Orofino

Nov. 21, 1943 - April 2, 2023

AUBURN — Jane (Ruva) Orofino, 79, of Auburn, died Sunday, April 2, 2023. Mrs. Orofino was born in Auburn on Nov. 21, 1943, to Dominick and Jennie Maggi Ruva. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. She graduated from Mount Carmel High School, and she earned a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, a master's degree from Syracuse University and a doctorate in education from the University of Sarasota.

Mrs. Orofino was devoted to education throughout her life. She was employed for 32 years by the Auburn Enlarged City School District, where she taught high school and college level social studies as well as Advanced Placement European History. Mrs. Orofino cherished her years in teaching, and her students benefitted from her wisdom, kindness and compassion. She also treasured her colleagues on the faculty who became lifelong friends.

Following her retirement from Auburn High School in 1998, Mrs. Orofino traveled extensively with her husband and friends. She was active in the Cayuga Onondaga Retirees of NYSUT and the Cayuga County Retired Teachers' Association, as well as the Auburn Education Foundation.

She was an avid reader who participated in several book clubs. She always enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially at Otisco Lake, where she had fond memories of swimming, boating and water skiing. Most of all, her retirement brought the great joy of caring for and teaching her two grandchildren.

Jane Orofino is survived by her daughter, Suzanne and son-in-law, Riccardo Galbato; grandsons: Nicholas Galbato and Michael Galbato; sister, Marie Ruva; sister-in-law, Rosanne Ruva; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her brother, Frank Ruva and her husband of 32 years, Michael Orofino, in 2004.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Melrose Road, Auburn. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Following her husband's death, Mrs. Orofino established a scholarship that is awarded to an Auburn High School senior each year. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jane may be made to the Orofino Memorial Scholarship, 71 Genesee St., Auburn.