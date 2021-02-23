Jane S. Baker

Feb. 8, 1936 - Feb. 20, 2021

SYRACUSE — Jane S. Baker, 85, formerly of Sennett, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Loretto Health & Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mrs. Baker was born in Auburn the daughter of Howard and Helen (Sherman) Morgan.

She retired from Weedsport Middle/High School as the Cafeteria Manager with several years of service. She was an avid bowler and golfer and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed living in Florida during the winter months.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her children: William and Dawn Baker, Kevin Baker (Carole Schillace), Tammy and Keith Stoneburg, Timothy Baker (Dollie Miller); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Dixon; several nieces, nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law. Jane was predeceased by her parents, her husband William A. Baker on May 2, 2018, and brother James Morgan.

Per Jane's wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian burial Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband William in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming.