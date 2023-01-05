Janet (Badger) Simkin

Jane (Badger) Simkin

Oct. 23, 1934 - Dec. 29, 2022

POPLAR RIDGE — Jane (Badger) Simkin, 88, passed away in her home in Poplar Ridge, NY on Dec. 29, 2022. Jane was born on Oct. 23, 1934 in Boulder, CO, a daughter of the late Milton Badger and Lois (Russell) Badger.

Jane earned a Bachelor's from Oberlin College and a Master's in Nutrition from Cornell University.

Jane's lifelong passion for Latin America and nutrition began as an AFSC volunteer in Mexico and a graduate student in Guatemala. Jane also spent time in El Salvador and Columbia.

She met Paul Simkin at Quaker meeting at Cornell, and they were married in 1969. In her career as a Registered Dietitian she worked for the Arizona State Health Department, the Cayuga and Cortland County health departments, and as an independent consultant. Jane was heavily involved in Quaker organizations such as New York Yearly Meeting, the Alternatives to Violence Project, Friends General Conference, Friends World Committee for Consultation, the Bolivian Quaker Education Fund, and numerous committees within the Poplar Ridge Monthly Meeting. She was personally dedicated to defending the rights of Latin American immigrants.

She loved hiking in the Rockies, biking, sewing, making puppets, Spanish-English translating, and supported her kids' running and singing. Jane and Paul volunteered together for the American Red Cross, the Poplar Ridge Volunteer Ambulance, and Camp Gregory.

Jane is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul J. Simkin, of Poplar Ridge, NY; her daughter, Brenda Rose Simkin, of Ardmore, PA; and son, Samuel Milton Simkin, of Boulder, CO.

A Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for March 25, 2023 at the Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting House.

Contributions are graciously directed to Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139, or to the Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting.