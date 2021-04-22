Janet E. Bartholomew

Sept. 27, 1944 - April 18, 2021

MARTVILLE - Janet E. Bartholomew, 76, of Martville, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born in Takoma Park, MD, Sept. 27, 1944, daughter of the late Hugh Stotler and Lois (Rice) Stotler.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, going to camp, the enjoyment of a simple conversation with a new or old friend, and spending time with her family and grandbabies.

She was predeceased by her second husband, Llewelyn "Butch" Bartholomew, siblings: Catherine Myers, Walter Stotler, Harry Stotler, and Charlie Stotler, sister-in-law, Linda Stotler, son-in-law, Melvin Zimmerman.

Survived by her first husband and longtime companion all the way to her passing, Kenneth Doyle; daughters: Sherrie (Richard) Long, of AZ, Christine Zimmerman, of MI, Renee (Arnold) McClure, of MI; siblings: Teresa (Ed) Stotler-Eggleston, Cynthia Scriven, Angela (Arthur) Breese, Evelyn Boundy, and Ralph Stotler; as well as eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will take place at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Union Springs. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. www.catoredcreek.com