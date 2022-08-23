Janet J. Strecker

March 19, 1934 - Aug. 20, 2022

CAYUGA - Mrs. Janet J. Strecker, of Cayuga, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the age of 88.

Janet was born on March 19, 1934, to first generation Italian parents, John and Annunziata Lamuraglia, and grew up in Seneca Falls, NY.

In 1954 she married Walter E. Strecker of Cayuga, NY, where they built their home on the shores of Cayuga Lake. She worked alongside Walt hauling gravel, blocks, and railroad ties to fill in the swampland to build the house in which she lived for nearly 65 years.

Janet was predeceased by her husband Walter in 1979, and her two sisters, Mary Barnes and Carm Donato. She is survived by her two daughters: Claudia Natale of Auburn and Regina Millis of Cortland; she will be loved and missed by her two sons-in-law: Bruce Natale and Bruce Millis; and her granddaughter Victoria Natale. She is also survived by her sisters: Frances Riccione, Annie Bonacci of Seneca Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

At Janet's request, no services will be held. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 17 Elizabeth St., Auburn, NY 13021. If you wish to donate in Janet's memory, please give to the charity of your choice.

A private graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Union Springs, NY.

Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.