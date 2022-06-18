Janet M. Reeves

Aug. 3, 1940 - June 15, 2022

LANSING — Janet M. Reeves, 81, of Lansing, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Auburn, a daughter of the late William and Genevieve (Lawton) Winters. The family lived around the Poplar Ridge area most of her life and she attended Emily Howland School. Janet married Stanley Reeves on Aug. 30, 1958.

Janet and Stanley enjoyed camping, fishing, and having a large garden. Janet enjoyed bowling in the winter and took up golfing in the summer. She worked for Smith Corona when she first entered the workforce, and she retired as a line foreman with NCR/Axiom. In recent years, she helped in all aspects at Laurie's in Genoa. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life!

She is survived by her children: Randy Reeves, Cindy Reeves, Kathy Snyder, Laurie Fenner (Glenn), and Jay Reeves (Catherine); grandchildren: Crystal (LeRoy), Andrew (Nicki), Ryan (Danielle), Curtis (Khaliha), Jessica (Matt), Shane (Adabella), Tiffany (Logan), Brittany (Derick), Tamara, and Keiley (Mike); great-grandchildren: Mikyla, Tiana, Malikai, Davante, Jaden, Korey, Drew, Izayah, Jacob, Charlotte, Grace, Easton, Kinley, Kohen, Camden, Kade, Caleb, Mason, Gunner, Araya, and Lincoln; a brother, Wesley Winters, of Sherwood; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, and her husband, Stanley ("Shine"), who passed in 1990, she was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Brandy; son-in-law, Jeff; grandson, Joshua, and many special loved ones.

A special thanks is extended to John, her Hospice nurse. We would also like to thank Barbara and Catherine for their help, and acknowledge her special friend, Susanne.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 State Route 90, Genoa. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, with interment to follow in North Lansing Cemetery. Memorial contributions are graciously directed to Hospicare & Palliative Care Services, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.