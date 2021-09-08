Janet M. Waters

Nov. 3, 1934 - Sept. 5, 2021

OWASCO LAKE — Janet Miller Waters, Owasco Lake, passed away peacefully at her cottage on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

She is survived by her five children; their spouses; grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins; and some lifelong friends. Her two favorite places were the cottage on Owasco Lake and Sacred Heart Church.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn with the Rev. Michael Brown as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.