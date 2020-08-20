× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Janet Naomi Friedland Rhodes

May 27, 1936 — Aug. 15, 2020

AUBURN — Janet Naomi Friedland Rhodes passed away peacefully of renal failure on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was born in Gary, Ind. on May 27, 1936 to Amy and Gustav Friedland who were personally invited to emigrate from Sweden to the United States to work for Andrew Carnegie.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Sigurd and Randall and her husband of 61 years, John Gary Rhodes.

Janet is survived by her son, Steven (Tammy Jo); daughter, Lori (Gary Pettit) and grandchildren, Lucas Pettit, Alexandria Williams, Christina Rhodes, Daniel Rhodes, Nicole Rhodes and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private celebration of her life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn or the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.