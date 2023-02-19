Janet (White) Gibbens

Nov. 27, 1943 – Dec. 12, 2022

Janet (White) Gibbens, 79, native of Moravia, NY, then resident of Australia for 53 years, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. Born Janet Nobel White in Auburn, NY, on November 27, 1943, she was the middle child of Robert Noble and Marjorie Willerton White of Oak Hill.

After graduating from Moravia Central School in 1961, she gained the Bachelor of Science degree (Bacteriology) from Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, Class of 1965, and the Master of Arts degree (Microbiology) from the University of California, Davis, in 1967, for her thesis on the taxonomy of the bacterial genus Erwinia.

She worked as a research assistant at the Central Public Health Laboratory, Colindale, London in a study of bacterial plasmids and transferable antibiotic resistance. There she met her future husband, Brian Hereward Gibbens, migrating to Sydney, Australia with him in 1969 aboard the SS Australis. She worked in the Microbiology Department of the University of New South Wales, with her research published in several papers.

Janet and Brian married in Sydney on March 14, 1970. Sons: Bruce and John were born in 1972 and 1974, with the family relocating to Melbourne in 1982. Janet was employed in the science faculties of Hampton High School and Sandringham College for seventeen years.

Following their retirement, Janet and Brian moved to a bushland property in western Victoria where they enjoyed rural living among the flora and fauna of the nearby Grampians National Park. They named their property "Carillon" after hearing the particularly fine caroling of the magpies one winter's morning.

Her hobbies included family history, travel, music, natural history, and reading. The family took many memorable trips overseas and around Australia, with Janet's particular favorite being a night in April, 1986 when the family hiked out to observe Halley's Comet and was unexpectedly marooned at Cape Woolamai until first light the following morning.

She was a member of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, Society of Mayflower Descendants, Daughters of the American Revolution (Zadock Noble), Cornell Club of Victoria, Hamilton Combined Probus, and the Mooralla Guild.

Janet Gibbens was predeceased by her husband Brian in 2012. Their sons: Bruce and John, and grandson Alexander, survive, as do her two brothers: Robert (Joanna) White, of Montreal, Canada, and Andrew (Joyce) White, of Auburn, NY, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private service will be held in February, with ashes interred at Dunkeld Cemetery alongside Brian's. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Arrangements are with F. Greed and Sons of Hamilton, Victoria.

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I -

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

(Robert Frost)