Janetanne (Rhodes) Guzalak

AUBURN — Janetanne (Rhodes) Guzalak, 80, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Independence Day in Auburn, the daughter of the late Robert and Janet (Huntington) Rhodes, Sr.

Janetanne was a West High School graduate and Salutatorian, Class of 1960. For more than 28 years, Janetanne cared for her family while her husband was stationed with the US Air Force at various locations both here and abroad, a lifestyle with which she was very proud to be involved.

Janetanne worked for several organizations, including Mercy Hospital, and in the insurance and contract management fields. She volunteered extensively for USAF Family Services, Cub Scouts, the American Red Cross, and her local Community Association during her working years.

Upon retirement, Janetanne and her husband enjoyed the past 42 years in Shalimar, FL, as well as traveling to many exotic locations throughout the world. She enjoyed working with crafts and was skilled in needlework and sewing. She was an avid cook, traveler, and digital technology enthusiast. Janetanne also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino, especially since she was always a winner!

She is survived by her loving husband and compatriot, Lt. Col. John P. Guzalak, of Auburn, with whom she just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Janetanne also leaves behind her beloved children: son, John T. Guzalak of Auburn, daughter, Jana (Steven) Latham, of Anchorage, AK; two grandsons: Zane (Mariel) Mills, of FL, Garrett Mills, of AK; and four siblings: Robert (RoseMary) Rhodes, Jr., of Peru, IN, Patricia (Larry) Maguet, of Auburn, Sheila (Sam) Giangrecco, of Auburn, Kevin (Jean) Rhodes, of Auburn; and scores of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family this Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church for Janetanne's Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.