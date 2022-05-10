Janette (Sarnicola) Wasilenko

AUBURN — Janette (Sarnicola) Wasilenko, 83, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Nunzio and Mary Sarnicola. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1957. She was employed at GE. Janette enjoyed traveling, loved getting together for Sunday dinners and holidays. She was sweet and kind to everyone. She will be dearly missed by all.

Janette was predeceased in death by her parents; a brother Patsy Sarnicola and grandson Steven Parker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Walter Wasilenko; children: Gregory (Palma) Wasilenko, Carole Wasilenko, Cathy (David) Parker, Cynthia Grillo and Debra (Craig) Ryan; grandchildren: Anthony Wasilenko, Brandon, Jason and Jessica Parker, Abigail Grillo, Sheldon and Kaitlyn Ryan; great-grandchildren: Maya and Mason Parker; sister, Nancy (David) Yantch; sisters-in-law: Lorraine Sarnicola and Lorraine Wasilenko; brothers-in-law: John (Julie) Wasilenko, Jerry (Kathy) Wasilenko; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 East Genesee St. to remember and celebrate her life. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in St Mary's Church. Burial will follow at St Joseph's Cemetery.

Family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Wasilenko to a charity of choice.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.