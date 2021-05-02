Janice Arborgast-Hadley

Janice Arbogast-Hadley

AUBURN - Janice Arbogast-Hadley, 80, was the coal miner's daughter. She was born in Valley Head, WV. She finally found peace on April 26, 2021.

She was a master seamstress, gardener, and homemaker. She loved her family and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her sisters Leanna, Jean, Katie and Carol; a brother Steven (Betsy); daughters Diana, Theresa, Stephanie (David), and Cheyanna (Justin); grandchildren Adam and Nancy; great grandchildren Damien and Emma. She was predeceased by her partner, Benjamin, a sister, Luella, brothers Charles, SP4 Randall and Stanley, and a grandson, Eric.

Services are private. In memory of Janice, please donate to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Visit: bushfuneralhomes.com.