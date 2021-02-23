Janice B. Sanders

She is survived by her husband of more than 61 years, Lowell Sanders; her children: Sherry and husband Donald Singer, of Barre, VT; Donald Sanders and partner Joy Caver, of Longview, TX; Julie Sanders and fiance Robert Taylor, of Fishkill, NY; four granddaughters: Katelyn and Eric Saint-Lo, Gretchen Singer and fiance, Ian Thomas, Lauren Singer and partner, Michael Pope and Aubrey Rice; three great-grandchildren: Savannah, Maverick, and Lawton Saint-Lo; sister, Betsy and husband, David Gibbs, of Saratoga Springs, NY; sister-in-law, Anne Sanders, of Sarasota, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Janice Sanders, of Auburn, NY; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Don Calhoun, and brother-in-law Calvin Sanders.

A memorial service will be held at Gardnertown Methodist Church in the summer at a time when family and friends can gather. A private family burial will take place at Throopsville Rural Cemetery, Throop, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org, or to the National Audubon Society, audubon.org