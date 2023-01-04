Janice Leeson

Jan. 3, 1949 - Jan. 1, 2023

AUBURN — Janice Leeson, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Janice Leeson was born Jan. 3, 1949 in Rome, NY. She grew up in Auburn, NY and graduated from West High School in 1967. Janice worked at the National Bank of Auburn early in her career then worked in the accounting department of Johnston Paper Company until her retirement.

Janice was an active member of the Auburn Jaycees and was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an avid ancestry researcher, a helpful friend, and a tireless caregiver for her parents and other loved ones. Most importantly, she was the beloved "Aunt Jan" to her nieces: Erin and Lacey, as well as the children of many family friends.

She will be lovingly remembered for her fierce independence, her practicality, her detailed storytelling, and her kind, nurturing nature.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jeanette (Austin) Leeson. She is survived by her brothers: Aurthur Thomas, Edward Leeson and sister-in-law, Jean Leeson; and sister, Gail Bennett and brother-in-law, Tim Bennett; her niece, Erin Bennett (Brad Allen); and great-niece, Zadie Allen; and niece, Lacey Angelier (Mario Angelier); and great-nephew, Carson Angelier.

A private service will be held at the convenience of family, with Deacon Michael Evans officiating. Interment will be in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY.

Please sign her guest book at: https://farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com/.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.