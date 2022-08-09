Janice M. (Murnane) Minturn

CAYUGA — Janice M. Minturn, 81, of Cayuga, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 with her sons and her devoted//best friend loving dog GIGI by her side.

She is survived by her two children: Michael (Denise) Murnane, James (Lori) Murnane; and four grandchildren: Danielle (Ben) Knapp, Patrick Murnane, Jacob Murnane and Mitchell Weigand; surviving siblings: Phyllis Walter and Donald (Shirley) Rowley; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, Bernice (Brown) Rowley, her father, Cecil Rowley, her sisters: Norma Behm, Betty Smith, Lois Pitcher, Barbara Emerson, her brother, Cecil Rowley, Jr., and Kenneth Rowley. Janice was predeceased by her two late husbands, Daniel T. Murnane and George Minturn.

Janice was employed and retired from TRW. After retirement she moved and lived in Montana (The Yaak) for 13 years. She loved to spend her time socializing with family, friends and her loving dog GIGI. She was well known for her wise witted humor (OH MY ACHING A**!) She loved to cook and bake. She will be missed by all of her loving friends at Salato Gardens.

Friends are invited to join the family Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from United Methodist Church, South Street, Port Byron, NY. Funeral service will follow.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions to your local SPCA.