Janine A. Currier

Sept. 30, 1966 - Nov. 15, 2022

MONTEZUMA — Janine A. Currier, 56, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at her home.

Janine was born on Sept. 30, 1966 in Auburn, the daughter of Clyde and Frances (Courtney) Cordingly.

Janine was well known as an animal rescuer, especially dogs and cats. She enjoyed tending her flower and vegetable gardens, reading and spending time with her family. She loved any outdoor activity as she was a true nature lover.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Currier, Sr.; stepchildren: Daphney Currier, Gerald Currier, Jr., Eric Currier, Christina McNett; seven grandchildren; sisters: Mary Courier and Candice Ray; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY. The Rev. Dr. Leroy Kettinger will officiate. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon prior to services. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the CNY Finger Lakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.