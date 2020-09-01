× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Hole

OWASCO — Jason Hole, also known as Jay and Uncle Jay Jay, passed away at his home Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the age of 35. A larger than life individual with a personality to match, Jay was a snappy dresser with many interests, including comedy, movies, and sports, especially his adored 49ers. He had an eclectic taste in music and enjoyed good cigars.

Jay enjoyed a close relationship with his parents. His mother, Patti, the rock of the family, was his greatest source of love, encouragement, and support. His father, Bucky, was his best friend and mentor. Together they filled their time cooking, gardening, and just spending time together. Jay also worked along side them in the family business, K&S Pumps, maintaining, repairing, and installing well pumps and water treatment equipment.

Jay made annual trips to Arizona to visit his grandparents, time that he held especially dear. He also had a special connection with his nieces and nephew, which he developed over LEGO building projects, family vacations, a mutual love of fireworks, and hours of quality time together.