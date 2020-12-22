 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason O. Stevens

Jason O. Stevens

{{featured_button_text}}

Jason O. Stevens, Sr.

MONOGAHELA, PA — Jason O. Stevens, Sr., 47, of Monongahela, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was the son of the late Clyde and Martha Weaver Stevens.

He is survived by sons: Kaleb Stevens, Kyle Stevens and Jason O. Stevens II; brothers: David (Sherri) Stevens and Christopher Stevens; sisters: Mary Lou (Jerry) Baker, Martha Rae Warren, and Jennifer (Ed) Mack; aunt, Joan Connors; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jason was predeceased by his brothers, James and Jeffrey Stevens.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your emotional intelligence higher than average?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News