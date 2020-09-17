Jay H. Whitney
AUBURN — Mr. Jay H. Whitney of Auburn passed into eternity on September 9. He had spent the last year in the Auburn Nursing Home after suffering a stroke in 2019. He endeared himself universally to the ANH staff and will be missed.
Jay was predeceased by parents Howard and Elizabeth Whitney. Jay was a good natured and kind man with a sense of humor. Those who knew him well understood he had an opinion on every subject. He was a graduate of Auburn High School and retired from the Lehigh Hanson company. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a well-known friend at the Sunset Restaurant and Snappers Grill.
Jay is survived by good friends: Debbie and Paul Samasuck of Savannah, and Reg and Diane Parker of Ahwatukee, AZ. Jay was not a religious man but we ask everyone who knew him to pray for him. Internment at Soule Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.