Jaysen Rand Wilcox

1973 – 2022

PORT BYRON - Jay lost his fight with Adult On-Set Type 1 Diabetes with every insidious complication that comes with it on November 28, 2022 at Crouse Hospital.

He was born in Syracuse on June 25, 1973, grew up locally, graduated in 1991 from Weedsport Central School. He was a member of the swim and dive team, placing 12th in Statewide competition for diving. In addition, he participated in Jr. ROTC Airforce earning several leadership awards. A member of Scout Troop 59 he got as far as Star Scout. For the past 14 years he and his family have lived in Port Byron.

In his youth he was one crazy, wild, hell raising guy. To satisfy his need for speed he raced Dirt Bikes at Frozen Ocean, earning first place in Moto X Quad in 1997. He loved his boats, the water and fishing.

At the end of that year, he had a revelation; with the last $200 in his pocket, he purchased a used industrial sewing machine with the thought of it making him money. All he had to do was learn how to use it and that he did, hence in 1998 Auto Works Upholstery & Trim was born and continued to 2021.

During this time, he did not realize his talent. A one-man operation full of tenacity and skill he became one of the most sought after Upholsters in the Northeast. His work gained National, Local, and Statewide recognition, earning him several awards and 1st Place in numerous events.

2006 brought him the most important job of his life, that of being a dad. He loved the role. That is what inspired him to fight so hard during his illness, keeping alive for his kids. You never saw that white Chevy pickup truck around, that his kids were not with him. He was the ultimate "hands on Dad".

He is preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Wilcox. He is survived by his children, son, Cameron, daughter, Addison, both inheriting his quick wit and no filter; his life partner of 19 years and the mother of their children, Kristen Harris; his beloved mother, Cheri Blim; his aunt, Cindy Briggs, Ohio, NY, who he adored; along with several cherished lifelong friends.

Jay was a faithful servant of the Lord, a humble giant with boundless generosity, positively impacting anyone who's path he crossed, but a simple man. Know that he was not a man of flash or show. In keeping with his wishes there are no calling hours or services at this time, burial is private.

"You may not understand what I am doing, BUT someday you will". (John13:7)

To celebrate his life may a smile come upon you, rejoice in knowing he is no longer suffering. Cast no stones upon anyone. And as he would say, "puff, puff the Scooby snack, pass it along, and ALWAYS pay it forward". ("Broken Halo's, folded wings that use to fly.")

Pettigrass Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.