Jean Adams Underwood Marshall
Sept. 15, 1919 — Oct. 8, 2020
AUBURN — Jean Adams Underwood Marshall, who made the city of Auburn, NY her home for an entire century, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 with her daughter at her side. Jean lived to the amazing age of 101 years old. She will be forever known as a matriarch, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all.
Born on Sept. 15, 1919 to the late Arthur J. and Elizabeth M. Adams, Jean graduated from Auburn High School and Edgewood Park College. In her early years she worked as a medical assistant for several physicians.
Jean had two wonderful marriages, each over 30 years. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Charles (Chuck) Underwood, and to her love and best friend, Richard (Dick) Marshall. Jean is survived by her daughters: Sali (Joe) Hazard and Eleanore Sinclair; her son, David (Kathaleen) Underwood and her daughter-in-law, Mary Jeanette Underwood. She was predeceased by her elder son, Charles (Chuckie) Underwood Jr.
With her marriage to Dick, Jean became the matriarch to both the Underwood and Marshall families including Dick's children: Nancy (Robert) Kohler, Rick (Zakia) Marshall, Peter (Flavia) Marshall and John (Cindy) Marshall. Her surviving family includes seven Underwood grandchildren; seven Marshall grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was also a devoted aunt and great-aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was the heart and soul of her family and loved deeply by all.
Jean lived a long life of pride and service to various organizations in Auburn, volunteering for the Auburn Service League, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, Auburn Memorial Hospital and the Cayuga Museum. A lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Jean was active in many of the church organizations over her lifetime. On her 100th birthday, she was recognized with a City of Auburn Proclamation.
A woman of many passions and pursuits, Jean loved spending time socializing and golfing at Owasco Country Club, where she received Emeritus Member status. A highly skilled card player, Jean participated in (and usually won) Bridge games up until the very last days of her life. Always impeccably dressed with style and elegance, Jean traveled the world extensively, loved reading mystery novels and enjoyed dining out. An avid cook and baker, no one could resist her famous mashed potatoes, and no meal was complete without a chocolate treat.
Jean will always be remembered at her “special place,” Long Point on Owasco Lake. A welcoming presence for four generations, Jean took pleasure in her time with family and friends at her cottage. She could always be found socializing, playing cards, floating in the lake, enjoying sunset cocktails, or sharing stories at a bonfire.
A proud, gracious, beautiful spirit who left everyone she met with an incredible legacy of love, elegance and unselfish giving, Jean left a mark in the life of anyone who met her. If there is a life to celebrate, it was hers.
Her entire family is grateful for all who supported and held her in their heart, especially caregivers, Ramona, Margaret, and Donna, and the staff of Kindred At Home.
A private ceremony for family will be held, and asks that, in lieu of flowers, please offer any contribution in her honor to Owasco Watershed Lake Association (OWLA), the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, or to Westminster Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be planned for summer 2021. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com
