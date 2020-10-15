Jean Adams Underwood Marshall

Jean lived a long life of pride and service to various organizations in Auburn, volunteering for the Auburn Service League, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, Auburn Memorial Hospital and the Cayuga Museum. A lifelong member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Jean was active in many of the church organizations over her lifetime. On her 100th birthday, she was recognized with a City of Auburn Proclamation.

A woman of many passions and pursuits, Jean loved spending time socializing and golfing at Owasco Country Club, where she received Emeritus Member status. A highly skilled card player, Jean participated in (and usually won) Bridge games up until the very last days of her life. Always impeccably dressed with style and elegance, Jean traveled the world extensively, loved reading mystery novels and enjoyed dining out. An avid cook and baker, no one could resist her famous mashed potatoes, and no meal was complete without a chocolate treat.

Jean will always be remembered at her “special place,” Long Point on Owasco Lake. A welcoming presence for four generations, Jean took pleasure in her time with family and friends at her cottage. She could always be found socializing, playing cards, floating in the lake, enjoying sunset cocktails, or sharing stories at a bonfire.