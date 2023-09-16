Feb. 3, 1930 - Sept. 13, 2023

AUBURN - Jean Alma (Bordwell) Clark, born on February 3, 1930, Auburn, NY, to the late Bessie (Beavers) and Roy W. Bordwell, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the age of 93.

Jean was a life-time resident of Auburn and graduated from Central High.

Prior to raising her family Jean was employed as a Legal Secretary for many years. She took pride in supporting her children in Cub Scouts, Pony League, Little League, Brownies, and she was on the Lincoln Elementary School P.T.A.

She was the proud mother of three Eagle Scouts, grandmother of three Eagle Scouts, and mother-in-law to an Eagle Scout. She always attended every ballgame and Scout event for her children and grandchildren.

Jean was a long-time member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, she was a member of the church choir, Women's Guild, and Busy Bees for the church. She was the Church Secretary for 50 years. Jean was also a member of the Springport Seniors and enjoyed all the adventures she took with them.

Outside of her dedication and unconditional love for her family, Jean's second love was for her books. Anytime you saw her she always had a book in her hand, purse, or by her side in a chair. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends, and her husband Don, they took countless trips domestic and abroad.

Jean was known as the family photographer, taking thousands of pictures over the years capturing every family event. She cherished her photos and displayed them proudly throughout her home. Jean will always be remembered for her kind soul, compassion, and love for those around her.

Jean is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald J. Clark; brother, Kent Bordwell; sister-in-law, Lois Gilmore; sons Larry (Cindy), Brian, Randy; daughter, Bonny (Jeff) Angus; grandchildren Kristen (Ryan) Van Note, Kelly (Michael) Joosten, Kevin (Karley) Clark, Zachary (Maggie) Clark, Paul (Meg Crowley) Clark; great-grandchildren Oakley Van Note, William Joosten, Liam Clark, Matthew Joosten, Maeve Clark; and several nieces and nephews. Jean is predeceased by her sisters-law Beverly Clark and Marjorie Bordwell, brothers-in law Glen Gilmore and Gerald Clark, and her niece, Norene Rone.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY, Sunday, September 17, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, 25 Seminary Ave., Auburn, NY at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and prayers during Jean's recent illness. We are especially grateful for the compassionate care given to our wife and mother at the Matthew House along with Hospice of the Finger Lakes the past four weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Memorial Fund at St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Matthew House, or Hospice of the Finger Lakes.