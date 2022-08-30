Jean Anna Stoneburg

Aug. 31, 1940 - Aug. 26, 2022

PORT BYRON — Jean Anna Stoneburg, 81, of Port Byron passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 with her family by her side.

Jean was born in Syracuse, NY on Aug. 31, 1940 to the late Herbert and Louise (Lucas) Hotaling. She was a graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School and attended Cayuga Community College.

She was a volunteer at Conquest Little League games, Auburn Women's Shelter, Town of Conquest packing for soldiers, Port Byron Historical Society, and Port Byron American Legion.

Jean was an avid card player, loved to dance, travel, casinos and host holiday parties. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Jean is survived by her children: Ernest (Roxanne) Stoneburg, Keith (Tammy) Stoneburg, Scott (Christine) Stoneburg and Tracey (Todd) Webert; grandchildren: Eric (Christy) Stoneburg, Danielle (Jeff) Empie, Shelby (Carl) Hoffman, Kelsey Washburn, Tyler Webert, Coby Hildebrant, Kassidy Stoneburg, Konner (Aliyah) Stoneburg; along with many great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, Ernest "Fred" Stoneburg, sisters, Joan L. Kilmer, Dalores Shufelt and brother, Herbert L. Hotaling.

Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Service at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022 in Spring Lake Cemetery, Port Byron, NY. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. at the Port Byron American Legion John Cool Post #257.

In lieu of flowers contributions to your local SPCA in Jean's name.