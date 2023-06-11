Jean B. Schwarting

March 17, 1933 - June 5, 2023

SPRINGPORT - Jean Schwarting, passed away at home "Locust Knoll" in the Town of Springport on Monday.

Jean was born in Oneonta, NY the daughter of Allen and Bernice Emory. A graduate of Oneonta High School, she married Willard "Will" Schwarting on June 25, 1955. They have been residents of Springport since 1974, having resided in Weedsport, East Aurora, and Orange, VA.

Jean and Will were co-founders of Camp Columbus, and were advocates for people with disabilities. She had been a member of the Cayuga County Mental Health Committee, a 4- H Projects Judge for many years, a choir member at the Half Acre Church, member of the Owasco Fleming Kiwanis Club, and Genetasaka. Jean loved her cats, and gardening and a good shopping trip.

Surviving children are Bonnie (Wayne) Hoskins, Auburn, Cheryl Schwarting, Oneonta, Wendee (Mark) Wilson, Irondequoit, Barry (Patty) Schwarting, Union Springs; grandchildren Aaron (Liz) Hoskins, Erica Cramer, Bryce (Katie) Talbert, Chad Talbert, Dustin Talbert, Geoffery Wilson, Alex Wilson, Amelia Schwarting; great-grandchildren Brody, Paige, Reese, Kip, Ava, Isabelle and Teddy. Many nieces, nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Will, in 2022; a son, Glenn in 2017; and brother, Norman Emory.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn with Pastor Harry Dow officiating. Interment will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be remembered to either the SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY or the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Thank you to those that have helped make mom's days more comfortable for her times in the hospital and at home which is where she loved to be with her kitties.