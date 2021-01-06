Jean Bennett Schumaker

AUBURN — Jean Bennett Schumaker, 98, the daughter of the late Dr. Asel James and Alma Allen Morse Bennett, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, John Flock Schumaker, and her eldest son, John Flock Schumaker II. She is survived by her other children: Mark Bennett Schumaker (Cynthia), Anne Schumaker Orloski (Jim); four grandchildren: Jacob Schumaker, Mark Schumaker, Kevin Orloski, and Jamie Schumaker; and two great-grandchildren.

Jean was born in and grew up in Auburn, moving away following her marriage to "Jack" in 1945, and returning in 1994 for her retirement years. She attended Middlebury College for two years then enrolled in nursing school, earning her RN degree during WWII.

She always said that her greatest wish was to be a wife and mother, and at both she succeeded admirably! She was also a strong, accomplished woman both during her marriage and following Jack's death in 1972. At that time she returned to school and became a Nurse Clinician, followed by earning her Physicians Assistant Certification, one of the first women in NYS to do so. She worked for many years at Hutchings Psychiatric Center in Syracuse as a PA.