Jean (Cardinale) Locastro

AUBURN - Jean (Cardinale) Locastro, 92, of Walnut Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, which was her only wish, Wednesday afternoon, January 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Joseph and Norma (Bowen) Cardinale.

Jean spent many years as a day care provider at her home, helping numerous families. She also was a lifetime Moose Lodge member and former Women Senior Regent in the club. She was an avid reader and was known to light up the dance floor, hence the name, Jean, Jean the Dancing Machine! Besides all of her hobbies, Jean was most happy being an excellent wife, mother, sister, grandmother, nana, aunt, cousin and friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all of those fortunate enough to get to know this "Special" woman.

She is survived by her two loving daughters Pamela (John) Bigley, Maria (John) Ashby; two sisters, Sherry Speed, Ellen (Timothy) Dayton; a sister-in-law Trudy Cardinale; a brother-in-law Larry Stolz; five grandchildren, Tammy (Eddie) Montero, Roberta (Tim) Bradney, Brandie (Carl) Cornelius, Paul "P.J" Gagliano, Jr., Austin Ashby; five great-grandchildren, Kisha Jones, Logan (Brandi) Bradney, Owen (Makayla) Bradney, Kayleen Cornelius, Mitchell Watkins; four great-great-grandchildren, Addy, Maveryk and Kaden Bradney, Ady Seymore; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends; and her beloved feline companion, that would never leave her side, Oreo.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her loving husband Diego "Moby" in 2014; her daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Robert Murphy; four siblings, Betty Stolz, John (Roz) Cardinale, Barbara (Robert) Nash, Joseph Cardinale; brother-in-law Gil Speed; sister-in-law Sophie Cardinale; nephew Raymond Nash; nephew Tony Cardinale, niece Andrea Cardinale; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours are next Friday, February 4, 2022 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Jean's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, with the Rev. Louis Vasile as Celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

Pettigrass Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.