Jean Celeste Gaffney

Her home is wallpapered with photos chronicling the generations that made up the tapestry of her life. For any who wish to know this woman, just meditate on the walls of her home.

“Keep on loving each other as brothers and sisters.” - Hebrews 13:1

Jean was raised as the only child of her adoptive parents, Louis and Mary Emery.

In this past year, the eighty-year-old Jean discovered that she had always been part of a large family, as her birth sister finally found her. Jean was born to Fredrick and Marjorie Lesieur, and is survived by her birth siblings: Sylvia, Jenny, Joyce, Richard, Jeff, Christopher and Michele. The gift of beginning to know this family was one of the delights God granted to Jean. She was a woman greatly loved – and had always been so.

“I know every bird on the mountains, and all the animals of the field are mine.” Psalm 50:11