Jean D. Swartwood

Dec. 12, 1944 - Jan. 30, 2021

MORAVIA — Jean D. Swartwood, 76, of Moravia, passed away on Jan. 30, 2021 in Auburn after a prolonged illness, complicated by Covid-19.

Born Dec. 12, 1944 in Moravia, Jean was predeceased by her parents Frederick and Teresa Drake and seven siblings.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Rodney J. Swartwood, of Moravia; and her five children: Rhonda (Robert) House, of Weedsport, Rodney Swartwood, of Chaumont, Jeffery Swartwood, of Groton, Penny Swartwood, (Jeff Ortman) of Des Moines IA, Jennifer (John) Chehovich, of Niles; eight grandchildren, Matthew (Morigan) House, David House, Robert House (Connie), Joshua McConnell (Lindsey Wright), Molly McConnell (Jordan Pitt) and Lucas McConnell (Jessi Quick), Zackery Chehovich (Calista-Rae Campbell) and Adam Chehovich; five great-grandchildren: Alex House, James and Anina House, Jackson McConnell and Baby McConnell on the way; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Jean loved her husband and children and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she will be greatly missed.

All funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the New York Chapters of the Alzheimer Association at Alz.org