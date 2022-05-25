Jean E. Marvin

Aug. 28, 1932 - May 20, 2022

AUBURN — Jean E. Marvin, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 20, 2022, while residing at Auburn Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 28, 1932 in Fulton, NY to the late Anthony and Helen Wanser.

Jean loved to cook and was always hosting parties for friends and family. She also loved to watch the songbirds in the feeders she had kept at her home. Jean lived many years between New Jersey and New York before retiring from Allied Chemical. She was also the secretary and part of the choir of the Federated Church of Port Byron for many years.

Jean is survived by her niece, Roberta (James) Smith, of FL; niece, Denise (Don) Barbin, of NC; nephew, Daryl (Carolyn) Bird, of MA; and nephew, James (Lori) Bird, of AZ; great-niece Jessica (Patrick) Nolin, of Savannah, NY.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband, Lester Marvin, sisters, Marie Bird and Linda Haskins.

There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Burial will be at Emerson Cemetery on O'Neil Road in Emerson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Federated Church of Port Byron, 35 Tex Pultz Parkway, Port Byron, NY 13140.