Jean E. Westlake

AUBURN - Jean E. Westlake, nee Moody, passed away peacefully June 29, 2022. Born in Sennett, she lived in Auburn, NY most of her adult life.

Her love was her family. She was the beloved matriarch of a large family. Throughout her life, she touched the lives of those she met.

For many years, she dedicated her time to St. Alphonsus Church including leadership in the Rosary Altar Society, serving on the finance committee for 25 years, providing comfort to others as an alter server at funerals and volunteering at the rectory until she was 90.

During her working years, she could be found at the Cayuga Savings Bank, overseeing student loans. Jean became an avid walker during that time, walking to and from work. That continued when she moved to the Boyle Center. She would walk to Hoopes Park and back.

Jean is survived by her children Stephen Westlake (Nancy Searles), Craig Westlake (Jane), Eileen Lumb (Greg); her grandchildren Jean Spoto (Carmen), Pam Westlake, Elle Yeomans, Michael Westlake (Kathleen), Brian Westlake (Michelle), Brandy Schill (Rick), George Lumb (Andrianna Hetelekides), Ryan Lumb (Anne Krasniak); step-grandchildren Lorraine (Peter) Stone and Eric (Kara) Hawrelak. Jean was "Grandma-Great" to eleven adoring children. Her "forever friend" Margarita McNamara, whom she has known since she was 20, carries on without her now in the north country. George S. Westlake, her husband of 50 years, predeceased her, as did her sisters, Janice and Bernice "Bunny" Vella, her grandson Michael Yeomans and numerous other family members including her close friend, Rita Bishop with whom she formed a "widow's club" of two after their husbands passed. They were seen everywhere together.

Calling hours for Jean will be held on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with interment to follow in Fort Hill Cemetery. Contributions on Jean's memory may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.