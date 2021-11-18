 Skip to main content
Jean H. Blauvelt

THROOP — Jean H. Blauvelt, 96, wife of the late Clinton Blauvelt, of McDonald Road, Throop, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Bishop Rehabilitation, Syracuse. A native of Long Island, Jean lived most her life in Cayuga County. She managed B&B Auto, was a real estate agent for many years and also owned and operated the beauty salon, Jefflynn Wigs.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Blauvelt (Kassandra); one daughter, Linda Cotler, all of Auburn; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Jules and Henrietta Cheney Rohm.

Funeral services for Jean will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Cheche Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit: https:/www.chechefuneralhome.com.

