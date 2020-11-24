Jean L. Dyson

Feb. 21, 1928 - Nov. 20, 2020

AUBURN — Jean L. Dyson, 92, passed away at Finger Lakes Center on Friday Nov. 20, 2020. Jean was born in Auburn, the daughter of Herbert and Beatrice Wood Hagemann. She was a graduate of Central High School with the Class of 1947 and attended Cayuga Community College.

She retired in 1998 from Cayuga County Health and Human Services as a Senior Audit Clerk and in 2004 retired from the City of Auburn as a school crossing guard. In earlier years she was employed with the City of Auburn Department of Social Services.

Jean volunteered with many organizations in her lifetime. A Girl Scout leader, girls softball coach, Boy Scout and Cub Scout committees, co-leader of Explorer Post 77, boys Little League. At Big Brothers/Big Sisters Jean was both a Big Sister and on the board of directors for many years, RSVP Program, serving Mercy Health & Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Manor, and a member of SS. Peter and John Episcopal Church.

She was an active bowler and a member of the 600 Club, served on the WIBC Board of Directors, and treasurer of many leagues for many years. A life member of the VFW Auxiliary, having served in all officer positions and 14 years as treasurer.