Jean M. (DeLand) Farrar

AUBURN — Jean M. (DeLand) Farrar, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 20, 2023.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (O'Hora) DeLand.

Jean resided in various locations around the world, while her husband was in the service for more than 30 years, including, England, Germany and Texas.

Jean enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an avid animal lover. She was most happy, the times spent with her family. Jean had a deep love for her only great-granddaughter, Adeline. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special woman.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Nancy (Michael) Bishop, Patricia (Timothy) Cottrell; three granddaughters: Ashley (Maurice) LaCroix, Brittany (Andrew) Penczek, Lindsay Cottrell and fiance, Patrick; great-granddaughter, Adeline; a brother, Harold DeLand; several nieces, nephews, cousins; feline friend, Luna, and canine companions: Snickers and Toby.

in addition to her parents, Jean was also predeceased by her husband, Walter J. Farrar, Jr., granddaughter, Chelsea, sister, Betty Scanlon and brothers: James, Ed and George DeLand.

A calling hour will be held this Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. with services to immediately follow, all inside of Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either the SPCA or Auburn United Methodist Church.