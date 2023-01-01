Jean M. Karlik

June 26, 1950 - Dec. 26, 2022

AUBURN - Jean M. Karlik, 72, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Jean was born in Auburn on June 26, 1950 to the late James and Olive (Clancy) Hoff.

She was most recently employed at Brownlie Design in Skaneateles as a cleaner. Jean had an eye for design and decorating, which she brought into her own home. She also enjoyed her gardens and fresh cut flowers, with mums being her favorite.

Jean is survived by her loving companion of 32 years, Frederick Fey; her sons Chris Reynolds and John (Kira) Karlik; her former daughter-in-law, Candy Miller; her sisters Patty Delanoy, Loraine Pinker and Barb Gilmore; her brothers Larry Hoff and Richie Hoff; her grandchildren Bailey and Adleigh Karlik; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Hoff and brother, Tom Hoff.

Calling hours for Jean will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Condolences may be offered to the family at http://www.whitechapelfh.com.