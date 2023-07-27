Jean M. Prudom

AUBURN - Jean M. Prudom, of Auburn, NY passed away on July 16, 2023. Jean was born in Red Creek, NY and was the daughter of the late Donald and Florence (Gillett) Prudom.

She was employed as a LPN for Auburn Community Hospital for 28 years, and retired in 1996. In her retirement, Jean enjoyed watching kids, traveling, and bowling.

Jean was a member of the Red Creek/Westbury Church, the Women's Bowling Association for several years, and WAVAC Ambulance from 1973-1977.

She is survived by several cousins and friends. Jean loved children and was an "Aunt" or a "Grandma" to many in the Red Creek area and also in Auburn. Jean was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Donald Prudom, Jr.

There will be a service of remembrance for Jean, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. The service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Weedsport, 2744 East Brutus Street, Weedsport, NY. Interment will be held at the family's convenience, at a later date.

Those wishing to make donations in memory of Jean may do so, to St. Jude's Hospital, Memphis, TN or to WAVAC Ambulance in Wolcott, NY.